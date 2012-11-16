WASHINGTON Nov 16 Top Republicans emerged from a meeting at the White House on Friday saying they are prepared to agree to additional revenue in order to avert harsh automatic year-end tax hikes and spending cuts, as long as there are also reductions in spending.

"To show our seriousness, we've put revenue on the table as long as it's accompanied by significant spending cuts," House Speaker John Boehner told reporters at the White House.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also offered conditional backing for new revenue, but said reforms to social safety net programs are also necessary.

"We fully understand that you can't save the country until you have entitlement programs that fit the demographics of changing America in the coming years," he said. "We're prepared to put revenue on the table provided we fix the real problems."