WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday
started using its last tools for pushing back the day when the
government will run out of legal borrowing authority, Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said.
Lew said his department was suspending some reinvestments of
a government currency exchange fund and would also enter into a
debt swap with the Federal Financing Bank and the Civil Service
Retirement and Disability Fund.
He repeated that these measures would allow it to continue
below its $16.7 trillion limit for a little while longer, but
that by Oct. 17 the government would exhaust its borrowing
authority and be left with about $30 billion in cash to pay the
nation's bills.
"If we have insufficient cash on hand, it would be
impossible for the United States of America to meet all its
obligations," Lew said in a letter to lawmakers. "For this
reason, I respectfully urge Congress to act immediately to meet
its responsibility by extending the nation's borrowing
authority."