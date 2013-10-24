WASHINGTON Oct 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Thursday said it was "crucial" to close wasteful
loopholes in the tax code so the government could invest more in
manufacturing and education.
Speaking at a policy conference, Lew also repeated the Obama
administration's view that automatic budget cuts that took
effect in March should be canceled.
"As we pursue a path of fair and balanced deficit reduction,
it is crucial that we close wasteful tax loopholes, eliminate
costs where it makes sense, and use some of the resources we
free up to make targeted investments in a few key areas like
manufacturing and education," Lew said.