WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Obama administration on
Thursday said it was "crucial" to close wasteful loopholes in
the U.S. tax code so the government could invest more in
manufacturing and education.
The remarks by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew helped set
guideposts for the administration's priorities in upcoming
budget negotiations.
"We should craft a budget agreement that propels growth and
hiring while maintaining fiscal discipline," Lew told a policy
conference.
"It is crucial that we close wasteful tax loopholes," he
said, adding that this would give the government more to spend
on schools and other infrastructure.
While Lew did not say which loopholes should be closed, such
a strategy could raise government revenues without increasing
tax rates.
Many conservative Republicans are opposed to increasing
revenues, although closing loopholes could make such a policy
easier to swallow.
Lew also repeated the administration's view that automatic
budget cuts that took effect in March should be canceled.