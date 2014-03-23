WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew will have an outpatient surgical procedure in New York
on Tuesday for treatment of a benign enlarged prostate, the
Treasury Department said on Sunday.
Lew expects to stay at home in New York for the rest of the
week, and "his physician expects that he will be able to return
to his full schedule next week," Treasury spokeswoman Natalie
Wyeth Earnest said in a statement.
The 58-year-old Lew became Treasury secretary in February
2013 after serving as President Barack Obama's chief of staff.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jan Paschal)