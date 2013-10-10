WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew told lawmakers on Thursday he very much fears there could be
miscalculations regarding the nation's debt ceiling and that
there would be a crisis if Congress fails to act on it "sooner
rather than later."
Lew said it was "impossible to predict with accuracy"
exactly when the United States would run out of borrowing
capacity. So far, officials have pointed to Oct. 17 as the
estimated deadline.
"With the debt limit, if you look for the last minute and
you make a mistake, you've done serious damage to the U.S.
economy, the world economy ... It's reckless," he said at a
Senate hearing.