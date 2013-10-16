By Dave Sherwood
| AUGUSTA, Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine Oct 16 Maine Governor Paul
LePage, a Republican, took a novel approach to the partial
federal government shutdown instigated by conservative members
his own party, citing it as proof states "cannot count on the
federal government to solve our problems."
LePage last week declared a civil state of emergency in
Maine in response to the shutdown - the first and only governor
in the country to do so - pointing to the need to take action in
the face of lost federal revenue.
The move, which grants the governor broad powers to
temporarily suspend laws and regulations, left opponents uneasy
and stood in stark contrast to Maine's more measured Senators,
Independent Angus King and Republican Susan Collins, who helped
broker the deal announced on Wednesday to end the debt crisis
and the 16-day shutdown in Washington.
LePage, who enjoys support from the small-government Tea
Party faction, has long espoused the need to reduce federal
influence in Maine, a state dependent on federal grant funding
for between 39 and 43 percent of its budget, according to a
study by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Nearly 3,000 state employees receive paychecks from the
federal government, the LePage administration said.
Last spring, LePage led Maine to join the ranks of 26 states
with Republican governors or Republican-controlled legislatures
that refused added Medicaid funding under the Affordable Care
Act, President Obama's signature legislative achievement,
claiming the uncertainty of long-term federal funding.
Now, LePage points to the shutdown as proof he was right.
"As challenging as these times are right now, we must seriously
question how beneficial it is to depend on the federal
government for so much," he said in his weekly radio address.
But his declaration of emergency, which allows him to
temporarily suspend state laws and regulations, was met with
skepticism by Democrats and the state worker's union, which
includes many furloughed employees.
"Paul LePage is the last person we should trust with
unchecked power," said Democratic party chairman Ben Grant.
Democrats had called on the governor to specify which laws he
planned to suspend, but LePage refused.
Worker's groups feared the governor, who early in his
administration made headlines when he removed a mural
celebrating workers from the Department of Labor building, might
wield his declaration to negate collective bargaining rights.
Opposition fears were deepened when Maine political blogger
Mike Tipping on Tuesday released a recording in which LePage
told a conservative woman's group that "we exercised the civil
emergency, which means that their contract is null and void
until after the crisis," a reference to union rights.
Maine Senate President Justin Alfond, a Democrat, said the
statement had done nothing more than "breed skepticism and
mistrust."
Shortly after the recording was released, however,
LePage announced a breakthrough in negotiations and an agreement
with the Maine State Employees Association over compensation and
benefits during the furlough.