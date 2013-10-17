BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
Oct 17 CME Group said on Thursday it has removed a temporary three percent margin cost it applied to certain products on its platform, imposed earlier in the week in anticipation of market gyrations as the U.S. debt ceiling approached.
In a statement, CME, the largest U.S. futures market operator, said it was removing this cost from over-the-counter interest-rate swap trades.
On Wednesday, CME imposed this margin, though it said it was temporary. U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement late Wednesday to extend the federal borrowing limit through early February, staving off a technical default that had spooked fixed income markets.
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.