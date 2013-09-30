By Julia Edwards NEW YORK, Sept 30 The threat of a government shutdown eclipsed all other market drivers on Monday as Congress appeared unlikely to reach a budget deal before midnight that would keep federal agencies running. For the most part, markets have weathered shutdowns in the past. In the 11 instances in which the federal government closed its doors since 1981, the median change for the S&P 500 is a gain of 0.1 percent, followed by a median increase of 2.8 percent in the following month, according to Bank of America- Merrill Lynch research. Most shutdowns are relatively short, at three days or less. Even the 21-day closure in December 1995 failed to shake the market. The following table shows the benchmark S&P 500's reaction to each government shutdown since 1984, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch data, and the median move for all 11 shutdowns since 1981. Shutdown Date Days 1 mo During 1 month prior(%) shutdown following Sept. 30, 1984 2 -0.3 -2.2 3.1 Oct. 3, 1984 1 -2.5 0.1 3.6 Oct. 16, 1986 1 3.4 -0.3 -0.9 Dec. 18, 1987 1 1.5 0.0 -2.6 Oct. 5, 1990 3 -4.0 -2.1 2.8 Nov. 13, 1995 5 1.3 1.3 2.0 Dec. 15, 1995 21 3.8 0.1 4.8 Median (all 11 2 1.2 0.1 2.8 since 1981) Source: Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Dan Grebler)