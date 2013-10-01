BRIEF-J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, 1.9 pct below IPO price
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Conservative freshman Republican Representative Thomas Massie said on Monday that he expects U.S. House of Representatives leadership to eventually relent and offer an emergency funding bill without any add-ons.
"I think that is the logical result of our negotiating strategy. We keep coming down on our price while the Democrats haven't moved," Massie told Reuters. "And you don't pre-announce your conditions. We sort of pre-announced a long time ago that we weren't going to shut down the government. This is no way to negotiate," Massie said.
He added that other House Republicans had expressed similar concerns.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.