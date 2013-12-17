BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. Senate's top Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he doubts Republican lawmakers will allow a debt ceiling increase in 2014 without new conditions.
"I doubt if the House or for that matter the Senate is willing to give the president a clean debt ceiling increase," McConnell told reporters, noting that lawmakers had in the past insisted on adding restrictions on spending. "We'll have to see what the House insists on adding to it as a condition for passing it," he said, referring to the Republican-majority House of Representatives.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.