WASHINGTON Dec 31 U.S. Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell said on Monday that agreements with Democrats
have been reached on all of the tax issues in an emerging
"fiscal cliff" deal, and the Senate should not delay in passing
these.
McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he agreed with
President Barack Obama that Congress' most immediate priority is
preventing a tax hike for the majority of Americans on Tuesday.
Obama "suggested that action on the sequester (automatic
spending cuts) is something we can continue to work on in the
coming months. So I agree. Let's pass the tax relief portion
now. Let's take what has been agreed to and get moving,"
McConnell said.