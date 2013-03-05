WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Agriculture Department will send furlough notices to meat inspectors this week but it will be "several months" before they will occur, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak said on Tuesday, warning of disruptions in the meat industry.

The furloughs would be one of the most visible impacts of automatic budget cuts that took effect at the start of this month.

"We will do everything we can to minimize disruptions," Vilsack told the House Agriculture Committee, adding, "it will impact inspections."