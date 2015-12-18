UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO Dec 18 The U.S. Congress on Friday passed a broad 2016 spending package that includes the repeal of a meat labeling law in order to avoid $1 billion in trade retaliation by Mexico and Canada.
The omnibus spending bill is on its way to President Barack Obama to be signed into law. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.