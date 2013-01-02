By Fred Barbash
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 2 Setting a looming deadline to
avert self-created calamity has become a frequent device for the
U.S. Congress to get things done in recent years. When all else
fails, as it often does, it's supposed to frighten members into
action.
That was the idea when Congress created the "fiscal cliff"
in August, 2011 to resolve a partisan struggle, also with a
deadline and also self-created, over raising the federal debt
ceiling.
Catastrophic budget cuts, timed to coincide with the threat
of hefty income tax increases, would finally produce big cuts in
the soaring federal budget by Dec. 31, 2012, or else.
It didn't work.
Congress scared everyone but Congress, which while cutting
taxes for most and raising them for a few, made no pretense of
trying to make any progress toward reducing the deficit.
"We created a monster," Democratic Representative Charles
Rangel of New York said on the floor of the House of
Representatives on Tuesday night just before a House vote
averted most of the effects of the fiscal cliff.
"This fandango was an immense embarrassment," American
Enterprise Institute scholar Norm Ornstein said in an interview
with Reuters, calling it "cringeworthy."
And "the fact that we are going to have another disastrous
confrontation over the debt limit in two months, with the
radical right wing of the House Republicans determined to send
us over the edge if they don't get their way, is actually
frightening."
"This House could have done worse, by rejecting the plan" to
avoid the cliff, he said, "but it has done nothing to challenge
its record as at minimum the worst Congress in our lifetimes."
The next confrontation to which Ornstein referred is likely
to start heating up in a matter of weeks in anticipation of the
need to once again raise the borrowing limit for the government
beyond the current level of about $16 trillion. The risk will be
a default by the government.
'PSYCHOLOGICAL FALLOUT'
Republicans in Congress, many of whom acknowledged publicly
that they took a beating from President Barack Obama in the
contest over the cliff, are promising to pursue spending cuts
with extra vigor as a condition for approving the debt ceiling
increase in the Republican-controlled House.
Historically, each partisan grudge match over spending has
tended to make the next one even more bitter.
Alice Rivlin, a former U.S. budget director and Brookings
Institution budget expert, also worries about "psychological
fallout" from the battle over the cliff that could spill over
into the debt ceiling struggle as well as contribute to the
global perception that when it comes to the economy, the U.S.
can't govern itself.
"It's very bad for the economy," she said in an interview
with Reuters, "and for our image in the world. We don't look
like a country in charge of its own destiny. That's hard to
quantify but it's bad."
"This is a Congress that can barely get its work done -
especially when confronting the most important issues of the
day," said Sarah Binder, a George Washington University expert
on Congress.
"In many ways, public disgust with Congress is already baked
in: the public's expectations are so low that it's hard for
Congress to surprise us," she said in an interview with Reuters.
That wasn't the way Minority Leader Mitch McConnell - the
chief architect of the cliff - expressed it on Aug. 1, 2011 as
he spoke on the Senate floor.
"It might have appeared to some as though their government
wasn't working," he said, "but in fact the opposite was true.
The push and pull Americans saw in Washington these past few
weeks was not gridlock, it was the will of the people working
itself out in a political system that was never meant to be
pretty."
Republican Representative David Dreier of California
expressed a similar sentiment Monday night as the House closed
the loop on the plan McConnell designed.
"This is the greatest deliberative body known to man," he
said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)