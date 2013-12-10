WASHINGTON Dec 10 Senator Barbara Mikulski, who heads the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday expressed optimism that private negotiations in Congress have produced a tentative budget deal.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we have a deal," Mikulski, a Democrat, told reporters. Her panel would be tasked with carrying out any budget accord.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan have been holding private negotiations aimed at producing a two-year budget deal that would avoid a government shutdown on Jan. 15, when existing federal agency funds expire.