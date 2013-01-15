By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Last year when NASA
researchers in Baltimore discovered the fleeting glimmer of an
exploding star, they named it "Supernova Mikulski," after one of
their chief patrons in the U.S. Congress.
Known for years as a champion of so-called pork-barrel
politics, Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski has steered
government money to many pet projects, from astronomy research
to new buildings on military bases, protecting federal agency
operations in her home state.
Her long record of securing "earmarks" - the practice of
budgeting money for specific projects that has fallen into
disfavor in Washington - also reveals a set of priorities that
has made her one of America's most liberal lawmakers.
She has, for example, marshaled funds to clean up polluted
waterways and improve schools in poor neighborhoods nationwide.
Now, as the new head of the Senate committee that helps make
government spending decisions, Mikulski will be one of the most
powerful players in Congress at time when an axe hangs over the
national budget.
This may help her continue to shield her constituents and
causes from the cold, hard politics of austerity gripping
Washington.
"We can be frugal without being heartless," Mikulski said in
a speech on the Senate floor last month when she became
chairwoman of the chamber's Appropriations Committee.
Mikulski, who entered the Senate in 1987 and is the longest
serving woman in Congress, got involved in politics in the late
1960s organizing opposition to a highway slotted to cut through
a Baltimore neighborhood where she worked as a social worker.
She had also considered becoming a Catholic nun, but was
uneasy vowing obedience to church superiors, a sign of the
headstrong nature that has given her a reputation for toughness.
Known for her temper, Mikulski is frequently seen
complaining about the throngs of people blocking the Senate
chamber entrance. She has consistently endured the barbs of
anonymous critics who participate in Washingtonian Magazine's
Capitol Hill survey and rank her among the Senate's most
irritable members.
Mikulski's spokeswoman said the senator can get impatient
when Washington grinds to a halt, but this is a sign of her
commitment to her constituents.
"She's tough when she needs to be," said spokeswoman Rachel
MacKnight.
Friends noted her intensity. "She has a fiery personality,"
said Norm Dicks, a former Representative from Washington state,
who was the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations
Committee until he retired this month.
The 4-foot-11-inch East Baltimore native now faces the
unsavory task of helping decide on government program cuts.
A consensus has formed in Washington that government
spending must fall because of the soaring national debt, a view
Mikulski embraces.
"I agree we need cuts," Mikulski told Reuters. But she
advocates "thoughtful cuts instead of cuts that hit middle-class
families or the most vulnerable among us."
Mikulski was coy, however, on specific areas in need of
trimming, although she said she advocates "responsible
discretionary and military cuts."
Records of her efforts to fund pet projects for Maryland
show millions of dollars steered toward her state and to
progressive causes.
In 2010, the last year before a congressional earmark ban,
her state ranked 11th in the amount of earmarks tacked on to the
budget by Maryland lawmakers, according to an analysis by
Taxpayers for Commonsense, a watchdog group.
She sponsored or co-sponsored earmarks totaling $127 million
that year, the watchdog group's analysis shows. These outlays
included $1.35 million to help Girl Scouts visit their
incarcerated mothers, and $292,000 to install plumbing in
low-income housing in Charles County, Maryland.
From 2008-10, a period when lawmakers were pressed to
disclose earmark requests, she helped secure at least $13
million for NASA, including funds to develop space-exploring
robots and to recruit science teachers.
The space agency has a significant presence in Maryland,
including the Goddard Space Flight Center which employs more
scientists than any other NASA center. In Baltimore, the Space
Telescope Science Institute named its astronomical archive after
Mikulski, and records of the supernova bearing her name are
housed there.
"Chairwoman Mikulski has consistently ensured that NASA has
the resources needed to carry out its mission," said Seth
Statler, NASA's Associate Administrator for Legislative and
Intergovernmental Affairs.
Mikulski makes no excuses for her record on earmarking,
defending it as part of Congress's responsibility to determine
federal spending.
As appropriations chair, Mikulski will face tough choices
pitting her liberal priorities - she opposed the invasion of
Iraq, for example - against her inclinations to boost defense
spending in her state, which is home to major military bases
like Fort Meade.
"She is really cross-pressured on defense," said William
Galston, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who was
previously a policy advisor to former President Bill Clinton.
President Barack Obama last year proposed cutting the size
of so-called discretionary spending over the next decade when
measured as a share of national economic output.
This spending includes categories like education and defense
which get their funding renewed every year by congressional
appropriators. A bill supported by Republicans in the House of
Representatives last year would cut discretionary spending.
That suggests Mikulski's committee, along with appropriators
in the House, will be divvying up an ever-shrinking pie.
"There is nothing about this process that is going to be
pleasant," said David Rohde, a political scientist at Duke
University.
Discretionary spending's budget share is expected to decline
largely because of social welfare program costs, such as
Medicare health spending, which avoids the appropriations
process. Pulling troops out of Afghanistan will also shrink
discretionary spending.
Many observers were surprised Mikulski - the third in line
for the chairmanship - stepped into the role following the death
last month of committee chairman Daniel Inouye of Hawaii. The
senators in front of her declined to take the helm.
The shrinking appropriations purse - and the informal
earmark ban imposed in 2011 - have diminished the power of
Mikulski's new position. Earmarks were a time-honored part of
legislative dealmaking and allowed lawmakers to deliver bacon to
their constituents.
"Obviously, without earmarks, you can't do as much as you
used to do in one of these powerful positions," said Dicks.