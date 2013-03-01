WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. state and local governments will be able to weather the across-the-board federal spending cuts known as sequestration, even those in areas with large federal government presences, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The credit rating agency said that "any credit impact will be isolated and no near-term rating actions are anticipated."

The imminent cuts, which are meant to trim $85 billion from U.S. spending by Sept. 30, do not affect the largest sources of federal funds for states - Medicaid and highway funds - and the reductions will likely total less than 1 percent of overall state and local revenues, Fitch said.

"Some smaller localities that are heavily dependent on federal activity will be more vulnerable to the economic and revenue impact of the sequester than states and larger, more diverse, municipalities," it said.