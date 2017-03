WASHINGTON, March 1 President Barack Obama said on Friday the blunt, across-the-board budget cuts known as the "sequester" will hurt the economy, but said the country will get through it.

"We will get through this. This is not going to be an apocalypse," Obama told reporters.

"It's just dumb. And it's going to hurt. It's going to hurt individual people and it's going to hurt the economy over all."