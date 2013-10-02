* Blankfein objects to "cudgel" over the economy
* Similar consequences to 2011
* Business leaders encourage both sides to engage
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Chief executives from major
financial institutions met with President Barack Obama on
Wednesday and warned of "adverse" consequences if government
agencies remain closed and if lawmakers failed to raise the U.S.
debt ceiling by mid-October.
Congressional Republicans and the White House are in a
stalemate over government funding, which has forced the first
government shutdown in 17 years.
Republicans, seeking to stop Obama's signature health care
act, have tied spending bills for the fiscal year that started
Oct. 1 to defunding or delaying the law, a course rejected by
the president and his fellow Democrats.
The two sides are also at odds about an Oct. 17 deadline to
raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, while
stressing that the business leaders who met with Obama
represented diverse political views, implicitly criticized
Republicans for using their opposition to the healthcare law as
a weapon that could lead to a U.S. default.
"You can litigate these policy issues. You can re-litigate
these policy issues in a political forum, but they shouldn't use
the threat of causing the U.S. to fail on its ... obligations to
repay on its debt as a cudgel," Blankfein said.
While the government closure has already had repercussions
from frustrated tourists turned away from national parks to
canceled stops on Obama's Asia trip, the deadline for raising
the nation's debt limit poses a much graver risk.
If Congress fails to raise the $16.7 trillion borrowing cap,
the United States would go into default, likely triggering
financial market shockwaves around the world.
"There's no debate that the seriousness of the U.S. not
paying its debts ... is the most serious thing we have, and we
witnessed that in August '11 and you saw the ramifications: a
slowdown in the economy," said Brian Moynihan, chief executive
of Bank of America.
The United States came close to default during a similar
political crisis in 2011. That standoff prompted a first-ever
downgrade of the United States' credit rating.
Conservative Republicans have signaled they will take the
same tactic on the debt limit this year as they did on
government funding by seeking to dismantle or put off the health
care law. The president has refused to negotiate over raising
the debt limit.
'NO PRECEDENT'
Business leaders made clear the financial world wanted to
avoid the risk of the government not paying its bills.
"There is precedent for a government shutdown. There's no
precedent for default. We're the most important economy in the
world. We're the reserve currency of the world," said Blankfein.
Business leaders wanted Washington to understand "the
long-term consequences of a shutdown ... certainly the
consequences of a debt ceiling (not being raised), and we all
agree that those are extremely adverse," he said.
Michael Corbat of Citigroup, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Robert Benmosche of AIG, James
Gorman of Morgan Stanley, and John Stumpf of Wells Fargo
, among others were scheduled to attend the session along
with Vice President Joe Biden.
"I think both sides have a pretty good appreciation for
what's at stake here," said Citi's Corbat. He said the
executives were "trying to encourage both sides to engage."
Some engagement is scheduled for later on Wednesday, when
Obama meets with the top leaders of Congress at the White House.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew would brief the leaders at the
meeting on the impacts of the threat of default in 2011 and the
economic imperative for Congress to act to raise the debt
ceiling, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.