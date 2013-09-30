WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama urged
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Monday to back
legislation to fund the government for six weeks and to vote on
it quickly to avoid a government shutdown in hours.
The White House said Obama, in a phone call to the top
Republican in Congress, asked Boehner to drop House Republican
attempts to tie continued funding of the government to cutting
money for Obama's signature healthcare law, the central obstacle
holding up an agreement.
"The president made clear to the Republican leadership that
they must act, as the Senate has, to pass the bill that funds
the government for six weeks that doesn't include any extraneous
ideological riders," a White House statement said.
Obama urged the House to bring up for a vote quickly Senate
legislation that funds the government but does not cut the
healthcare funding, in order to "keep the government open and
avoid a shutdown," the White House said.