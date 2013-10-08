WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama told
Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner
on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans
once the U.S. government is re-opened and the threat of a
default is lifted, the White House said.
Obama called Boehner on Tuesday morning amid a continued
lack of progress over the two issues in Washington.
Obama urged Boehner to allow a "timely up-or-down vote in
the House to raise the debt limit with no ideological strings
attached," the White House said in a statement.
"He noted that only Congress has the authority to raise the
debt limit and failure to do so would have grave consequences
for middle-class families and the American economy as a whole,"
it said.