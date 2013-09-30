WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama
placed separate calls to congressional leaders on Monday evening
as a midnight deadline for a government shutdown drew closer, a
White House official said.
It was Obama's first call to House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner in more than a week, and a spokesman for
Boehner said it lasted less than 10 minutes and covered Obama's
healthcare law.
"The speaker told the president that Obamacare is costing
jobs and that American families are being denied basic fairness
when big businesses are getting exemptions that they are not,"
said Brendan Buck, spokesman for Boehner.
Obama also called Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid,
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi, the White House official said.