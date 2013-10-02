WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama ruled
out negotiations on budget issues with Congress on Wednesday
until lawmakers end a U.S. government shutdown by approving
spending measures.
In a CNBC interview, Obama described himself as exasperated
that Republicans refused to drop demands that led to the
government shutting down on Tuesday.
"Am I exasperated? Absolutely I'm exasperated," he said,
because the shutdown was totally unnecessary.
Obama said Wall Street should be concerned that a faction of
Republicans in the House of Representatives seemed willing to
allow the United States to default on its debt in order to push
their demand that funding be cut for Obama's signature
healthcare law.