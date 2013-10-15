WASHINGTON Oct 15 Nancy Pelosi, head of the
Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, said on
Tuesday she still believes a U.S. debt default can be averted.
Emerging from talks with President Barack Obama at the White
House, Pelosi skewered House Republican plans to vote on
legislation that would change Obama's healthcare law and said a
Senate plan is preferable.
If House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner proceeds
with a vote on the House Republican plan, said Pelosi, he will
need to pass it without any Democratic votes whatsoever. House
Republicans believe they can pass the plan without Democratic
votes.
She called a vote on the House plan "a vote to default" when
the United States hits its borrowing limit on Thursday.
Pelosi said the House Republican plan may be Boehner's
attempt to give conservative Tea Party members "one last chance
to resist," and that she believed House Republicans will end up
averting a debt default but that they must go through various
contortions ahead of time.
"We're still optimistic that there is a path to lift the
debt ceiling in time," she told reporters.