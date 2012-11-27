WASHINGTON Nov 27 President Barack Obama will
launch a multipronged push this week to garner support for his
proposals to solve U.S. fiscal problems, meeting with business
executives at the White House and visiting a small business in
Pennsylvania to press his case.
Obama has sought to go on the offensive since his
re-election on Nov. 6 in the fight with Republicans over the
"fiscal cliff" - a combination of tax increases and spending
cuts that would go into effect next year if the two sides do not
reach a deal to stop it.
As part of that effort, the White House released a report on
Monday showing the impact that middle class tax increases would
have on consumers and the retail industry.
On Tuesday, a White House official said, the president will
meet with a group of small-business owners. On Wednesday he will
host an event with "middle class Americans who would be impacted
if Congress fails to act to extend the middle class tax cuts,"
the official said. He will also hold a meeting with business
leaders, something he has done previously.
On Friday, he will visit a manufacturing facility of The
Rodon Group, a small business that is a manufacturer for K'NEX
Brands, a toy company with products including Tinkertoy and
Angry Bird Building Sets.
"The president will travel to Montgomery County,
Pennsylvania, to continue making the public case for action by
visiting a business that depends on middle class consumers
during the holiday season, and could be impacted if taxes go up
on 98 percent of Americans at the end of the year," the official
said.
Obama's visit and his meetings at the White House are
designed to put pressure on congressional Republicans to extend
tax cuts for middle-income people while ending them for families
who make more than $250,000 a year.
Gaining the support of the business community is a key part
of Obama's strategy. Reinforcing that, the White House released
an analysis by its National Economic Council that said millions
of small-business owners would suffer if the middle class taxes
went up next year.