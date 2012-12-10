* Holds campaign-style event
* Pressures Republicans on taxes
* Says middle class face big tax hike if no deal
By Steve Holland
REDFORD, Mich., Dec 10 Making no visible headway
in direct talks with Republicans, President Barack Obama took to
the road on Monday to apply pressure on his political opponents
to agree to a "fiscal cliff" deal that would raise taxes on the
richest Americans.
Wearing shirtsleeves with no suit coat and speaking in front
of an array of auto workers, Obama plunged into his new campaign
a month after winning re-election on a vow to raise taxes on the
wealthiest and take care of the middle class.
Obama made his appeal in Michigan where his popularity is
high due in part to the 2009 government bailout of the state's
auto industry. He won Michigan easily in the Nov. 6 election.
Now, Obama is trying to convince Americans that
congressional Republicans need to avert a year-end fiscal crisis
by increasing taxes on people making more than $250,000 a year.
If no agreement is reached by Jan. 1, Bush-era tax cuts on
all Americans expire and spending cuts agreed to last year kick
in, a scenario known as the fiscal cliff that could hurl the
economy back into recession.
A typical middle-class family of four, Obama said, would see
an income tax hike of $2,200 a year if no deal is done.
"How many of you can afford to pay another $2,200?" he asked
workers at a Daimler automobile manufacturing plant near
Detroit. "That's a hit you can't afford to take."
Polling shows most Americans would blame Republicans if the
country goes over the fiscal cliff, and pressure has been
building from some Republicans for House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner to get an agreement quickly, even if it
means tax hikes on the wealthiest.
Obama painted a stark picture of what would happen if
bipartisan talks fail.
Consumer spending would go down because families would have
less expendable income, meaning businesses would have fewer
customers and the economy would go into a "downward spiral," he
said.
"There's good news," he said. "We can solve this problem."
Republicans accuse Obama of not proposing sufficient cuts to
entitlements, like the Medicare health insurance program for
seniors, to make a tax increase more palatable to Republicans.
The two sides have hit back at each other with rhetorical
broadsides and appear no closer to an agreement than they did a
month ago. The White House and Boehner's office held more talks
on Monday.
The Michigan trip was Obama's second to hammer away on the
fiscal cliff theme, after a stop in Pennsylvania on Nov. 30.