WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama on Thursday called Republican congressional leaders, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, to discuss looming spending cuts, the White House said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the conversations were "good" but declined to provide any details.

An estimated $85 billion in across-the-board "sequestration" cuts are due to go into effect March 1 unless Congress acts. Obama and others have warned that the cuts could hurt economic growth and lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses.