* President mixes "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" references
* Obama says he's "not a dictator," is offering a fair deal
* He says he can't stop McConnell, Boehner from leaving town
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Barack Obama, who
said just days ago that he had no interest in playing a "blame
game," spent much of a news conference on Friday pointing
fingers at Republicans after last-ditch talks with congressional
leaders failed to avert automatic spending cuts from kicking in
later in the day.
Emerging from a nearly hour-long meeting and taking the
podium in the White House briefing room, Obama displayed a
combative style that has become his regular approach toward
opponents since his decisive re-election victory in November.
Asked why he didn't just refuse to let congressional
leaders leave the room until they had a deal, Obama told
reporters: "I am not a dictator. I'm the president. So,
ultimately, if (Senate Republican leader) Mitch McConnell or
(Republican House of Representatives Speaker) John Boehner say,
'We need to go to catch a plane,' I can't have Secret Service
block the doorway, right?"
Pressed on whether he was showing enough leadership -
something Republicans say he has been lacking in the fiscal
showdown - Obama mixed up his sci-fi references but made his
point, nonetheless.
"I'm presenting a fair deal. The fact that they don't take
it means that I should somehow do a 'Jedi mind-meld' with these
folks and convince them to do what's right," he said, while
offering no new ideas for resolving the bitter dispute.
Obama combined a reference to the "mind trick" sometimes
used by Jedi on weak-minded adversaries in the "Star Wars" films
with the "Vulcan mind meld" technique used by the "Star Trek"
character Spock and others from his fictional planet Vulcan.
The president acknowledged that "this is not going to be an
apocalypse" but he called the cuts "just dumb."
Obama's self-confidence - and his willingness to let things
go over the edge, at least temporarily, in the latest fiscal
battle - demonstrated what his aides have been saying for weeks.
He believes he's winning the public relations war and that
Americans will put the lion's share of the blame on the
Republicans for any economic pain and social hardship caused by
failing to head off $85 billion in spending cuts due to start
taking effect.
Republicans, for their part, insist Obama is exaggerating
the potential impact of the cuts, but are seeking to avoid
blame. McConnell, after the talks, called it "the president's
across-the-board cuts" even though both sides agreed in 2011 to
have these "sequestration" spending cuts go into effect if Obama
and lawmakers failed to fashion another deficit-reduction plan.
But with lawmakers either heading out of town or already
gone, Obama used the presidential soapbox on Friday to hammer
home his points. He suggested that Republicans - who accuse him
of continuing to campaign despite the election being long over -
were driven, at least in part by entrenched hostility toward him
still simmering after their election losses.
'PAINT HORNS ON MY HEAD'
"I recognize that it's very hard for Republican leaders to
be perceived as making concessions to me," Obama said.
"Sometimes, I reflect, 'Is there something else I could do to
make these guys - I'm not talking about the leaders now, but
maybe some of the House Republican caucus members - not paint
horns on my head?'"
Obama wants Republicans to agree to eliminate tax loopholes
enjoyed largely by the wealthy in order to help reduce the U.S.
budget deficit. Republicans have ruled out raising taxes and
want spending cuts instead.
Obama also took a shot at New York's billionaire mayor,
Michael Bloomberg, who endorsed the president in the 2012
election. Bloomberg, during a visit to the White House on
Wednesday, suggested to reporters that the administration was
hyping the warnings of dire consequences from sequestration.
Responding to that, Obama said the Defense Department was
trying to figure out how to continue funding schools for the
children of military families. He also said Border Patrol agents
"out there in the hot sun" were facing a 10 percent pay cut.
"I don't think they feel like this is an exaggerated
impact. So I guess it depends on where you sit," he said.
Obama's sci-fi reference caused a stir on the Internet.
His mashing-together of the Vulcan "mind meld" and the Jedi
"mind trick" went viral, drawing an avalanche of commentary on
Twitter from "Trekkies" and "Star Wars" fans eager to point out
the mistake.
The White House, known for its use of social media, wasted
little time joining in the fun. "We must bring balance to the
Force," it tweeted along with a photo of a gesturing Obama. "To
deny the facts would be illogical." "The Force" was a "Star
Wars" reference, while Spock often called things illogical.
Leonard Nimoy, the actor who played Spock, weighed in on
Twitter, saying: "Only a Vulcan mind meld will help with this
congress."