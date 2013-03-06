By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, March 6
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to meet with several Republican senators for dinner on
Wednesday as part of his effort to revive talks to tackle the
nation's long-term deficit, a congressional aide confirmed.
The dinner is part of Obama's outreach effort as he attempts
to cobble together what he calls a "common sense caucus" among
lawmakers to help resolve U.S. budget woes and push his
legislative agenda.
The New York Times, which first reported the dinner, also
said the president plans to make a rare visit to Congress next
week for separate meetings with Republicans and Democrats in the
Senate and House of Representatives, citing unidentified
sources.
It was not clear when Wednesday's meeting, which has not
been confirmed by the White House, would take place as
Washington braced for heavy snowfall that has already forced a
federal government shutdown. The aide, who spoke
on condition of anonymity, had no further details.
In recent days, Obama has searched for common ground with
senators who in the past have indicated a willingness to
compromise on budget issues. The White House on Sunday suggested
talks could center around a broad budget deal that includes new
tax revenues as well as reforms to entitlement programs. These
include the Medicare health care program for the elderly and
disabled and Social Security retirement benefits - programs that
are rapidly growing in cost as the population ages.
The list of lawmakers Obama contacted include Republican
Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee, Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, Rob
Portman of Ohio and Susan Collins of Maine, according to the
senators or congressional aides. The White House declined to
confirm the names.
Coburn will attend Wednesday's dinner, his spokesman said.
The New York Times said about 12 senators would attend.
At the heart of the U.S. fiscal crisis is disagreement over
how to rein in the $16 trillion debt. Obama wants to close the
fiscal gap with spending cuts and tax hikes. Republicans do not
want to concede again on taxes after doing so in negotiations
over the "fiscal cliff" at the New Year.
Last Friday marked the start of $85 billion in
across-the-board budget cuts that are to be carried out by Sept.
30. It was not clear whether Obama, in his new contacts with
Republican senators, was still trying to negotiate a substitute
for those cuts.
Republican leaders rejected higher taxes as part of a budget
deal that would have avoided the cuts contained in the so-called
sequester that kicked in Friday.
Lawmakers are working short-term to avoid a government
shutdown when the current U.S. federal budget expires at the end
of March.