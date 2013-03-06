By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to meet with several Republican senators for dinner on
Wednesday as part of his effort to revive talks to tackle the
nation's long-term deficit, the White House said.
The Democratic president is trying to cobble together what
he calls a "common sense caucus" among lawmakers to help resolve
U.S. budget woes and push his legislative agenda.
He also is scheduled to travel to Capitol Hill next week,
when he will address Senate Republicans at a lunch on March 14.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the lunch will
be an opportunity to discuss budget and economic issues.
A source, who asked not to be identified, said Obama also
plans to meet with House of Representatives Democrats next week,
although the date has not yet been set.
Wednesday's dinner meeting, to be held at a hotel near the
White House, could be postponed, the White House said, as
Washington faced heavy snow forecasts that already had closed
most federal agencies.
In recent days, Obama has searched for common ground with
senators who in the past have indicated a willingness to
compromise on budget issues. The White House on Sunday suggested
talks could center around a broad budget deal that includes new
tax revenues as well as reforms to entitlement programs. These
include the Medicare health care program for the elderly and
disabled and Social Security retirement benefits - programs that
are rapidly growing in cost as the population ages.
The Republican U.S. senators Obama has contacted recently
include Bob Corker of Tennessee, Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, Rob
Portman of Ohio and Susan Collins of Maine, according to the
senators or congressional aides. The White House declined to
confirm the names.
Coburn will attend Wednesday's dinner, as will Senator John
Hoeven of North Dakota, their aides said. Senator John McCain of
Arizona, who ran unsuccessfully for president against Obama in
2008, also will attend, according to an aide. The New York Times
said about 12 senators would attend.
At the heart of the U.S. fiscal crisis is disagreement over
how to rein in the $16.7 trillion debt. Obama wants to narrow
the fiscal gap with spending cuts and tax hikes. Republicans do
not want to concede again on taxes after doing so in
negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" at the New Year.
Last Friday marked the start of $85 billion in
across-the-board budget cuts that are to be carried out by Sept.
30. It was not clear whether Obama, in his new contacts with
Republican senators, was still trying to negotiate a substitute
for those cuts.
Republican leaders rejected higher taxes as part of a budget
deal that would have avoided the cuts contained in the so-called
sequester that kicked in Friday.
Lawmakers are working short-term to avoid a government
shutdown when the current U.S. federal budget expires at the end
of March. Bills moving through the House and Senate will
incorporate the $85 billion in lower spending.