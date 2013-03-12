BRIEF-Brixmor property group announces offering of senior notes
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama is likely to issue his budget proposal the week of April 8, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.
The president usually releases a budget proposal outlining how he would pay for his policy priorities in early February. The release of the budget has been held back this year by negotiations with Congress over tax rates and spending cuts, the White House has said.
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 1 The dollar jumped and short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest since 2009 on Wednesday, as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, rather than on U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.