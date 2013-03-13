By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Barack Obama
warned it may be impossible to reach a deal with congressional
Republicans on trimming the U.S. budget deficit even as he
headed back to Capitol Hill to try to thrash out the issue with
his political opponents.
"Ultimately, it may be that the differences are just too
wide," Obama said in an interview with ABC, which aired on
Wednesday.
Obama was set to go to Congress to meet Republicans in the
House of Representatives, with whom he has fought for two years
over how to rein in the deficit and cut national debt.
Obama and his fellow Democrats have pushed for more tax
revenues from the wealthy, by raising taxes and by closing
loopholes.
After agreeing to a tax hike on the rich in a year-end
fiscal deal, Republicans have insisted that Democrats do more to
curb government spending and reform expensive social programs
like Medicare for the elderly.
Obama wants to find a "balance" between the two approaches,
but in the ABC interview he said he disagreed with a proposal by
House Republican Paul Ryan to balance the budget in 10 years
because it would slash social programs too deeply.
"It may be that ideologically, if their position is, 'We
can't do any revenue,' or, 'We can only do revenue if we gut
Medicare or gut Social Security or gut Medicaid' - if that's the
position, then we're probably not going to be able to get a
deal," Obama said.
He acknowledged that he may have to step away from
negotiations for Republicans and Democrats to be able to reach a
deal in the sharply divided Congress.
"At some point, I think I take myself out of this. Right
now, what I'm trying to do is create an atmosphere where
Democrats and Republicans can go ahead, get together, and try to
get something done," Obama said.
The president met with Senate Democrats on Tuesday and some
warned him not to compromise their liberal principles in return
for a budget deal.
On Thursday, he will meet separately with Senate Republicans
and House Democrats.