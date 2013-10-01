* Working to lay the blame on his opponents
* Will the strategy work?
* No rush for negotiations
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 For President Barack Obama,
the U.S. government shutdown that rippled across the country on
Tuesday is the "Republican shutdown" and he is working hard to
see that the name sticks to his political opponents.
"We may not know the full impact of this Republican shutdown
for some time," he said in the White House Rose Garden, with 12
Americans gathered behind him brought in to illustrate the
benefits of his signature healthcare law, popularly known as
"Obamacare."
Also unknown: The full impact of the shutdown on Obama
himself.
There is a recognition inside and outside of the White House
that the president could eventually catch some of the public
anger from a prolonged shutdown, especially if the U.S. economy
takes a hit from the idling of hundreds of thousands of
government workers.
For now, Obama is following the model used by Democratic
President Bill Clinton during the 1995 and 1996 shutdowns that
he encountered: Lay the blame at the feet of Republicans.
Polls have consistently shown that Americans oppose the
Republicans' strategy linking continued funding of the
government with defunding or delaying Obamacare.
One potential flaw in the Obama strategy, said former
Clinton White House press secretary Mike McCurry, is that
Clinton was more popular at that point than Obama is now and the
U.S. economy was in better shape in the mid-1990s than now.
"We weren't confident that Clinton was going to avoid the
blame," said McCurry. "I remember day in and day out being very
concerned that this was going to produce a reaction in which all
sides got equal blame. We had no real confidence that we were
going to come out on the winning end of things."
As for the Obama White House, McCurry said: "They have to be
cautious. They can't assume they come out at the same place as
Clinton did. But if they manage their communications effectively
and remind people what the purpose of the fight is all about,
they come out ahead."
White House officials see a number of advantages that Obama
holds over Republicans in the House of Representatives. Every
Democratic senator is united behind the idea of not shutting
down the healthcare law, and both Democrats and Republicans see
the need to avoid damaging the U.S. economy.
'SIT BACK AND WATCH'
Obama is coming under heavy criticism from Republicans for
refusing to negotiate with them over the healthcare law. But
Obama is under equal pressure from Democratic loyalists to
protect the central achievement of his first term, extending
health insurance to millions of Americans who have been without.
Pressed on why Obama does not sit down with his opponents,
White House officials say that could just result in more
demands.
"Well, if they get what they want in order to reopen the
government or not default for a few months or a few weeks, next
they'll say, 'OK, undo the increase in tax rates for the
wealthiest of Americans, for millionaires and billionaires,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said. "That could be next."
Obama advisers stress that Obama is willing to entertain
some tweaks to the healthcare law, but only outside of the
budget stalemate, not with "a gun pointed to your head," said
White House communications adviser Jennifer Palmieri.
As a consequence, the White House seems content to let the
shutdown play out for a while and wait for Republicans to feel
heat from the public.
"I think if you're the White House, you just sit back and
watch," Robert Gibbs, a former Obama White House press
secretary, said on MSNBC.
Part of the opposition to Obama stems from the way the
original healthcare law was drawn up and approved by a Congress
controlled by Democrats at the time.
Republicans in the House of Representatives view the
healthcare law as a dangerous extension of government power.
Opponents have been further aroused by glitches and delays
in the new program's rollout, which they see as a sign that it
is hopelessly flawed.
"I think that's part of it," said Republican strategist Ed
Rollins. "It's turning out to be far more difficult to implement
than anybody anticipated. Why not put it off for a year and fix
it?"
The current fight is sure to have an impact on whether
Democrats or Republicans are able to pick up seats in November
2014 congressional elections.
Normally the party that does not hold the White House, in
this case the Republicans, has an advantage in midterm
elections.
"The political benefits I don't think are as great for the
president as some might expect," said Andy Smith, director of
the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. "And the
potential political losses for Republicans aren't necessarily as
great."