By Roberta Rampton
ROCKVILLE, Md Oct 3 President Barack Obama
ridiculed House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on
Thursday for refusing to allow a vote on a funding bill that
would end a three-day government shutdown, saying the top
Republican in Washington is in the grip of conservative
"extremists."
Obama's speech at a construction company in the Washington
suburb of Rockville, Maryland, showed there was no sign of
movement toward a deal that would reopen the government's doors
and allow hundreds of thousands of idled government workers to
go back to their jobs.
Obama said Republican conservatives in the House are dead
set on killing his signature healthcare law and that he is just
as adamant at protecting it from being dismantled or defunded.
"This whole thing is about one thing, the Republican
obsession with the Affordable Care Act. That seems to be the
only thing that unites the Republican Party right now," he said.
Obama called for a straight up-or-down vote on a funding
bill that would permit the government to reopen, but said
Boehner is intimidated by the most conservative members of the
Republican caucus.
Enough Democrats and moderate Republicans would approve the
legislation if it came to a vote, said Obama.
"The only thing that is preventing all that from happening
right now, today, in the next five minutes, is that Speaker John
Boehner won't even let the bill get a yes or no vote because he
doesn't want to anger the extremists in his own party. That's
all," the president said.
Obama, who had a heated discussion about the shutdown with
Boehner and other congressional leaders on Wednesday at the
White House, mocked a Republican lawmaker for an eyebrow-raising
comment.
"We're not going to be disrespected," Indiana Republican
Representative Marlin Stutzman told The Washington Examiner
newspaper. "We have to get something out of this. And I don't
know what that even is."
Obama said the remark showed what the shutdown drama was
about: "This whole thing is about one thing, the Republican
obsession with the Affordable Care Act. That seems to be the
only thing that unites the Republican Party right now."
Obama said he is willing to negotiate some changes to the
law to improve it, but made clear he would not allow the law to
be dismantled.
"It's the law of the land, it's here to stay," he said.
Congress passed the healthcare law in 2010.
The shutdown battle is a precursor to a more serious fight
over raising the U.S. debt ceiling. America's borrowing limit
will be reached by Oct. 17 and the United States will be forced
into an unprecedented default on its debt if the debt ceiling is
not raised.
Obama said a debt default would throw the U.S. economy back
into a recession.
"If we screw up, everybody gets screwed up. The whole world
will have problems," he said, reiterating that he would not be
drawn into negotiations over the debt ceiling.