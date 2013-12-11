BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Dec 10 President Barack Obama on Tuesday praised a bipartisan budget deal as a good start and urged the U.S. Congress to quickly pass a budget based on the accord.
"Today's bipartisan budget agreement is a good first step," Obama said in a statement. "I want to call on members of Congress from both parties to take the next step and actually pass a budget based on this agreement so I can sign it into law."
Obama praised elements of the deal, saying the modest rollback of the across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts would ease a drag on economic growth. He called the measure "balanced" because it increases government revenues and includes spending cuts he said would not hurt the economy.
He further gave a nod to long-feuding Democrats and Republicans for coming to terms and avoiding the brinkmanship that led to a government shutdown in October and a near-default in 2011.
"This agreement doesn't include everything I'd like - and I know many Republicans feel the same way," he said. "But it's a good sign that Democrats and Republicans in Congress were able to come together and break the cycle of short-sighted, crisis-driven decision-making to get this done."
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates