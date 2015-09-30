WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama will sign a stopgap funding measure approved by the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, but U.S. lawmakers should pass a budget that reverses harmful spending cuts known as sequestration, the White House said.

"The American people deserve far better than last-minute, short-term legislating," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)