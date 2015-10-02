(Adds details of House Republican races)
By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama on
Friday urged the U.S. Congress to take steps soon to fund the
federal government in 2016 and raise its nearly exhausted
borrowing authority, but acknowledged that Republican political
turmoil in Congress will complicate that.
"I will not sign another shortsighted spending bill," Obama
told reporters, warning that a temporary budget patch approved
this week by lawmakers presents the risk of a new fiscal crisis
before Christmas.
On Wednesday, just hours before a midnight deadline when
government agency funds were due to run out, Congress extended
current spending levels through Dec. 11. That left only 10 weeks
to set a budget for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2016.
That deadline, and the need to raise the government's debt
ceiling expected in early November, loom as Republicans struggle
to find a successor for House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner.
"I'm sure the speaker's race complicates these
negotiations," Obama said.
Boehner said last week he would resign from Congress on Oct.
30 after being challenged repeatedly by hard-line conservatives
in his own party. The move triggered an internal battle for his
job and other House leadership posts in the Republican-dominated
House.
Republican Kevin McCarthy, the current House majority
leader, remains the favorite to replace Boehner. But some
conservatives are cool to the Californian and insist he lacks
the votes to be elected, raising the prospect of a prolonged
fight.
McCarthy is being challenged by Representative Daniel
Webster, former speaker of Florida's House of Representatives.
A third contender emerged on Friday. Politico reported that
Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah plans to launch a
campaign, but his office did not respond to requests for
comment.
"I don't think conservatives are going to rally around Jason
Chaffetz," predicted Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky,
another conservative Republican. Chaffetz alienated some House
conservatives after he punished one of them for failing to
support leadership decisions.
If Republicans were to deadlock on the choice of a new
speaker, it is unclear whether Boehner would stay in the job
until the political dust settled.
The longest speaker election in history took place in 1855,
when it took two months and 133 ballots to elect Representative
Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts.
Obama urged Congress to carry out a smooth, quick debt limit
increase to avoid wider economic damage.
"Historically, we do not mess with it," the Democratic
president said. "If it gets messed with, it will have profound
implications for the global economy."
Many conservative Republicans balk at raising the debt limit
without a plan in place for long-term deficit reduction.
Obama also wants to lift tough caps on federal spending
enacted a few years ago. Some conservative Republicans want to
exceed the cap for the military, but not domestic programs.
Congress "can't flirt with another shutdown," Obama said.
"It has to pass a serious budget" and "get rid of some of these
mindless cuts."
