WASHINGTON Oct 30 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he will sign the two-year budget deal passed by
Congress overnight as soon as it reaches his desk, applauding
lawmakers for a "responsible, long-term budget agreement that
reflects our values, grows our economy and creates jobs."
"After that, Congress should build on this by getting to
work on spending bills that invest in America's priorities
without getting sidetracked by ideological provisions that have
no place in America's budget process," Obama said in a statement
released by the White House.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)