* Obama budget seen adding $1.4 trillion in revenue over 10
years
* Cumulative deficits to reach $6.6 trillion over next
decade-CBO
* CBO analysis to feed campaign rhetoric for November
elections
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2015 budget request would boost U.S. tax revenue by
nearly $1.4 trillion over 10 years if fully enacted, cutting
deficits by $1.05 trillion while funding new spending, the
Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.
But the non-partisan agency's analysis was less optimistic
than the White House's own projections - showing that cumulative
deficits would total $6.6 trillion over 10 years, compared to
$4.9 trillion under the Obama plan when it was released in
March.
A key difference between the two deficit pictures is CBO's
projection of slower economic growth, partly resulting in lower
revenue collections.
The likelihood that Congress will advance Obama's plan in
its entirety is virtually nil, but the CBO's latest analysis
will feed campaign messaging by Democrats and Republicans ahead
of congressional elections in November.
The analysis by the nonpartisan agency compares Obama's
request with a new CBO "baseline" estimate released last week
that assumes no changes to current tax and spending laws.
Obama's budget plan is loaded with policy changes, including
an assumption that sweeping immigration reforms will be enacted,
producing a net 10-year deficit reduction of $158 billion.
It proposes to boost revenue by limiting tax breaks for
wealthy Americans and businesses, imposing a new tax on
millionaires, raising tobacco taxes, and restoring estate and
gift taxes to their previously higher, 2009 levels.
At the same time, it would boost spending by expanding cash
tax credits for low-income Americans, canceling the "sequester"
automatic spending cuts to military and domestic programs, and
increasing funds for job training programs, among other changes.
The Republican Party's leading voice on budgetary matters,
Representative Paul Ryan, said the report shows that Obama's
budget plan "keeps getting worse" because of the tax and
spending increases it proposes.
In a statement, Ryan said that the Obama budget would never
reach balance and would run a $746 billion deficit in fiscal
2024. By contrast, Republicans in the House of Representatives
last week passed a Ryan budget that envisions a small surplus
that year after deep cuts to domestic programs, especially those
that aid the poor. That budget contains no tax increases.
"This new report is just more confirmation: The president's
budget would take us in the wrong direction," said Ryan, the
House Budget Committee chairman. "It would take more from
families to spend more in Washington."
Democrats, who are basing their re-election campaigns on
efforts to reduce the gap between rich and poor, are expected to
tout Obama's proposals to aid the middle class and the poor.
The CBO analysis finds that Obama's budget plan would
slightly increase deficits relative to current law in fiscal
2014 and 2015, with annual shortfalls just above $500 billion in
both years.
Deficits in later years of the 10-year budget window would
begin to rise again in both Obama's plan and the current-law CBO
estimate as growing numbers of Americans reach retirement age
and draw federal benefits. But deficits under Obama's plan in
those years would be lower than the CBO baseline as the new
revenue measures gain steam and spending on foreign wars
presumably falls.
Congress can simply ignore Obama's and Ryan's budget plans
because a bipartisan deal cut last year has already set top-line
spending levels for fiscal 2015, which starts Oct. 1. The House
and Senate are now concentrating on passing the spending bills
that allocate those funds.
However, if Republicans are successful in wresting control
of the Senate from Democrats in November, they could push
through some of the budget cuts they have advocated in Ryan's
past budgets, testing Obama's veto powers.
This would mark a significant change from the bitter budget
standoffs of recent years, which have required numerous stop-gap
spending measures and threatened government shutdowns, including
the 16-day closure of federal agencies last October, said
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former CBO director and Republican
campaign adviser who now heads the American Action Forum, a
Washington think tank.
"If it's status-quo and we get back the same cast of
characters, we will get back the same deadlock and autopilot
until the after the next presidential election in 2016,"
Holtz-Eakin said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech, Steve
Orlofsky and Andrew Hay)