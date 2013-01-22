BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The White House on Tuesday welcomed signals by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives that they aim to pass a nearly four-month extension of the U.S. debt limit, saying the move would take away uncertainty over the issue.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the administration believed the debt limit should be raised over the longer term instead of in incremental steps, but the shift by Republicans was a positive sign.
President Barack Obama would not stand in the way of a short-term extension becoming law if it passed Congress, Carney said.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.