CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker ahead of key data

(Adds broker comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settled at C$1.3410, or 74.57 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 6 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after falling more than 2 percent last week, but traded in a narrow range ahead of upcoming domestic trade and employment data. Last week's losses for the loonie came as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen c