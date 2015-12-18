WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law on Friday a massive government funding bill and billions of dollars of tax breaks in a low-key Oval Office ceremony witnessed by photographers.

The $1.8 trillion package includes $1.15 trillion in government funding and tax breaks worth $680 billion over 10 years. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Carlos Barria; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)