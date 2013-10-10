WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama will
meet with Senate Republicans on Friday at 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515
GMT) to discuss how to end the U.S. government shutdown and a
looming deadline to raise the nation's debt limit, a Republican
spokesman said.
"That's a good start, but only if it means he's decided to
drop his refusal to negotiate on solutions," Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
"But if this is a meeting where he simply reiterates that he
won't negotiate, this meeting will not be productive," McConnell
said.