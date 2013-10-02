WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama will
meet the four top leaders of Congress at the White House on
Wednesday to urge lawmakers to reopen the government and raise
the U.S. debt ceiling, a White House official said.
Obama will meet at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) with Republican
Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Obama will urge the House to pass a "clean" bill to re-open
the U.S. government, the official said.
Boehner's office said the meeting would be the start of
serious talks to bridge differences that led to government
agencies closing down.