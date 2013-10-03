WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama
stressed to congressional leaders on Wednesday in White House
talks that he will not negotiate with Republicans over a
government shutdown or raising the U.S. debt limit, the White
House said.
After more than an hour of talks that did not lead to a
breakthrough, the White House issued a statement that said Obama
remains hopeful that "common sense will prevail" in the budget
standoff.
"The president made clear to the leaders that he is not
going to negotiate over the need for Congress to act to reopen
the government or to raise the debt limit to pay the bills
Congress has already incurred," the White House said.