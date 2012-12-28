UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada surges after Cinven and rival make bid approaches
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
WASHINGTON Dec 28 President Barack Obama was not planning to make a new offer to avert the tax hikes and spending cuts that loom on Jan. 1 at a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Friday, a source familiar with the meeting said.
At the meeting, Obama was set to ask lawmakers to hold a vote on a plan that would allow taxes to rise on those who earn $250,000 and up, and that would extend unemployment insurance benefits, according to the source.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
LONDON, Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015.