WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama
rejected Republican entreaties to negotiate over his healthcare
law on Wednesday as a condition for their agreement to approve
legislation that would end a government shutdown, Democratic
leaders said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid emerged from more than an
hour of talks with Obama, House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top U.S. Republican and other congressional leaders
to say Obama told Republicans "he will not stand" for their
tactics.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Obama will not
invoke a clause in the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution
as a way to lift the U.S. debt ceiling on his own. The United
States will run out of cash to pay its bills by Oct. 17 if the
debt ceiling is not raised.
"He's not going to" invoke the 14th amendment, she told
reporters.