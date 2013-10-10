Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans found no specific way forward to break their impasse over a government shutdown and extending the U.S. debt ceiling at a meeting on Thursday, the White House said.
The session of about an hour and a half between Obama and Republican leaders of the House of Representatives was described as a good meeting where Obama heard House Speaker John Boehner explain Republican proposals for a short-term extension of the U.S. debt ceiling.
"After a discussion about potential paths forward, no specific determination was made," said a White House statement. "The president looks forward to making continued progress with members on both sides of the aisle."
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data