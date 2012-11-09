WASHINGTON Nov 9 President Barack Obama would
not sign legislation that extends the current lower tax rates
for the wealthiest Americans, the White House said on Friday.
"The president would veto, as he has said ... any bill that
extends the Bush-era tax cuts for the top two percent of wage
earners, of earners in this country," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said at a briefing.
Obama will hold talks with congressional leaders at the
White House next Friday on avoiding the looming steep government
spending cuts and tax rises, Carney said. The president will
hold a news conference on Wednesday, Carney told reporters.
Obama, in a statement delivered earlier at the White House,
said he would launch discussions to try reach a deficit
reduction deal that eluded the White House and congressional
Republicans in 2011.
The president urged lawmakers to immediately pass an
extension of tax cuts on most Americans with the exception of
the top earners. The tax cuts are due to expire on Dec. 31.
Republicans have said they would agree to increasing
government revenues, but have objected to any increases in tax
rates. House Speaker John Boehner said this week that raising
tax rates on the top two brackets would cost 700,000 jobs.
"Going over part of the fiscal cliff and raising taxes on
job creators is no solution at all," he said on Wednesday.